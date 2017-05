How to unignore a Poster from your account....

Go to your profile page go to comments/articles click on a month at from a time when you blocked them, during the time when you could still ignore them. (old format)

Fnd blocked account click on Avatar click unignore.

Who knows when Newsvine will change or delete the past history so if you put someone on ignore you might not ever be able to undo it, either way.

Enjoy!