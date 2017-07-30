2 POLLS: THE MIND/When you remember things how would you describe them?

When I remember or recall things visually I only get like a 2-3 second replay in my mind. For instance like a walk down a sidewalk I've been down many times. When I recall the memory of it of a certain area or place it shows in my mind like a very short clip. And if I recall a song I can play in my mind a whole song I know well. So I'm asking simply if you will share your mind experience and comment if you would and we all can see what it shows. Are we wired more alike or less. I don't have photographic memory, and if you do I'll bet your mind works in a different way. Try to be as accurate as you can be and please don't rush to a quick comment give yourself a little time to think about it and then give your best description you can. I won't mind a little joking around but the more serious you are the better the final results will be. Thank you for your contribution to this poll/s and comments. (this isn't a scientific test only questions and answer and I hope we have some kind of results we all can take something away from)