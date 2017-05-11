This Harvard law professor thinks Trump really could be impeached over Comey - Vox

After President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for people to start talking about impeachment.

"It may well produce another United States vs. Nixon," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal on CNN. "It may well produce impeachment proceedings.”

Vox’s Matthew Yglesias made a similar argument on Wednesday, writing that Trump’s decision to fire the man charged with leading the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia “escalates the administration’s Russia scandal, and, for the first time, provides indications of impeachable offenses.”