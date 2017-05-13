Trump's IRS stages a stealth attack on Obamacare - LA Times

New Administration Will Have Broad Power to Change IRS Regulations: The IRS has long refused to abide by the Administrative Procedure Act, claiming it doesn’t have to hear public comment on regulations because it is merely interpreting what Congress has enacted. But this stance also means that IRS regulations can be reversed or rewritten very quickly, compared to other agencies, if the Trump Administration wants to. (Yale Journal on Regulation)

