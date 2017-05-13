North Dakota State graduates worry about paying off loans

Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Joshua Kananai graduated from NDSU with a degree in computer engineering. While he was excited to graduate, the cost of his four years of college troubled him.

"I don like to be in debt, so I plan on working and to pay it off as soon as possible," said Kananai.

Kananai is just one of the many students across the country who worry about paying off student loans.

"In total I have about 25 thousand," said Kananai.

Even with financial aid, students are still finding themselves in debt.

"A lot of students do get aid and that helps them, but thats not enough, and when they graduate they have 30, 50, 70 thousand dollars in debt.," said Mark Harvey, a NDSU history professor.

Many spend their whole life trying to pay off their debt. On average, it takes 21 years for a bachelor degree holder to pay off students loans.

"I'm a financial adviser so I see people that can't invest until they're way too old because they are constantly paying things off," said Sue Benedict, mother of a graduate.

starting in July, interest rates will rise on new federal loans from 3.76 percent to 4.45 percent , meaning students will have pay even more money as they borrow for school next year.

"Thousands of students, if not more have incredible amounts of student debts when they leave college, and it's becoming a major problem for them-- and for society. We need to address it," said Harvey.