American Crystal Sugar: We Sent Our Final Offer To Union

Officials with American Crystal Sugar say they sent their final offer to union leaders, after eight days of contract talks.

Star Tribune reports that Crystal Sugar and the union are negotiating over a contract that ends July 31st, covering about 1,200 workers.

Vice President of administration Lisa Borgen stated that the union walked out on negotiations.

The union local president says they are was done negotiating after the company moved away from union interests and that both sides are still far apart.

Failed negotiations in 2011 resulted in a lockout that lasted two years.