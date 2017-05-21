Carnnegie the giving back,and why he did.

Carnegie, Andrew Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) was one of the most successful businessmen and most recognized philanthropists in history. His entrepreneurial ventures in America's steel industry earned him millions and he, in turn, made great contributions to social causes such as public libraries, education and international peace. He is responsible for the construction and donation of approximately 2,509 public libraries in the United States, Europe and around the world.

