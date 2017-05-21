Newsvine

xxx ooo

 

About BOOGER Articles: 69 Seeds: 170 Comments: 50410 Since: Apr 2011

Carnnegie the giving back,and why he did.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By xxx ooo
Sun May 21, 2017 10:47 AM
Discuss:

Carnegie, Andrew Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) was one of the most successful businessmen and most recognized philanthropists in history. His entrepreneurial ventures in America's steel industry earned him millions and he, in turn, made great contributions to social causes such as public libraries, education and international peace. He is responsible for the construction and donation of approximately 2,509 public libraries in the United States, Europe and around the world.

READ MORE:https://www.learningtogive.org/resources/carnegie-andrew

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor