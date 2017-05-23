By xxx ooo

Melania slaps away President Trump's hand on Tel Aviv tarmac at start of Israel trip

Melania Trump Bats President Donald Trump's Hand Away

Video of President Donald Trump's arrival in Israel earlier today appears to show First Lady Melania Trump batting his hand away. This came just a few weeks after Twitter users spotted that she Favorited a tweet suggesting she hates the president.

The video shows Trump walking down a red carpet after arriving at Tel Aviv's airport. As Trump tires to hold the First Lady's hand, she bats it away.

