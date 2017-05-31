Climate change doubters may not be so silly, says Russia President Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that climate change doubters "may not be at all silly."

In an interview by CNBC at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Putin was asked about the rollback of environmental regulations from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

"Those people who are not in agreement with opponents (of climate change) may not be at all silly," Putin replied via an interpreter. Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to reverse regulations imposed by the Obama administration that had been designed to curb the devastating impact of climate change.