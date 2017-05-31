Newsvine

xxx ooo

 

About BOOGER Articles: 79 Seeds: 182 Comments: 50931 Since: Apr 2011

Climate change doubters may not be so silly, says Russia President Putin

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by xxx ooo View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 4:22 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Russia President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that climate change doubters "may not be at all silly."

In an interview by CNBC at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, Putin was asked about the rollback of environmental regulations from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

"Those people who are not in agreement with opponents (of climate change) may not be at all silly," Putin replied via an interpreter. Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to reverse regulations imposed by the Obama administration that had been designed to curb the devastating impact of climate change.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor