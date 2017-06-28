Jobs Report: U.S. Adds Just 38,000 Jobs In May, Unemployment Rate Down To 4.7%

The employment picture took a turn for the worse Friday with new data showing the weakest payroll gains in nearly six years. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest rate in nearly nine years as people abandon the labor force. Adding to the confusion is other recent data that has suggested consumers are feeling good.

A report out from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday shows employers in the United States added only 38,000 jobs last month, the smallest gain since September 2010. The BLS report also shows that in May the unemployment rate declined to 4.7%, the lowest rate since November 2007. The rate had been at 5% in March and April. These results were far off economists's already tempered expectations for about 155,000 jobs added and for the unemployment rate to decline to 4.9%.

The cause of the mixed top-line picture is a shrinking workforce. The labor force participation rate decreased to 62.6%, from 62.8% in April. As a result, in May 7.4 million Americans were unemployed, down from 7.9 million in April. "It seems like in all gains we had seen in the winter months got reversed," said Satyam Panday, U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings, in an interview. While it is fairly common to see big swings in participation rates, Panday says this time may be a sign of trouble since employment gains were so weak.

Harry Holzer, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University and former chief economist for the U.S. Department of Labor, described the participation decline as particularly "disappointing" after a few months in a row of people "trickling back in." He noted in an interview that neither retiring Baby Boomers, nor the Verizon CommunicationsVZ +0% worker strike can explain away the weak numbers in this report.

Also disappointing? Revisions to payroll counts from March and April were also net negative. Job gains for April, first recorded at an already light 160,000, was revised down sharply to plus 123,000 jobs. The March count was revised to plus 186,000 jobs down from the most recent reading of 208,000. Net total job gains in March and April were therefore 59,000 lower than BLS previously reported and monthly job gains over the past three months have averaged 116,000. This is well bellow the 200,000 level where job additions have hovered for much of the last five years and 219,000 average over the prior 12 months.

The only major sector to add jobs was healthcare (46,000), while every other industry was flat or negative. The largest decline was in information, due to 35,000 striking Verizon workers, but manufacturing also lost 18,000 jobs and mining lost 10,000 keeping with recent trends.

Perhaps the only bright spots were longer workweeks in manufacturing, which Panday says my portend a turnaround in the space, and continued wage growth. Average hourly earnings increased by 5 cents in May to $25.59. The latest gain comes after a 8 cent bump in April and a 6 cent bump in March. In the past year, average hourly earnings have gained 2.5%.

For Holzer, the wage gains may lend some clarity to an otherwise "puzzling" report. In recent weeks economic data has pointed to a solid, albeit not spectacular, picture for the American people. Job openings were up, the housing market was hanging in there and consumer confidence seemed high. So what gives with this report?

"It might be that most people are feeling good," says Holzer, pointing out that wage number reflect everybody. "Most people might be feeling good, seeing their wages go up. But marginal groups, that just came in, may be trickling out." In other words, people looking for jobs may be having a tougher time than people who already have jobs. "The stories could be going on for different groups of people."

So what is the story for investors? The stock market opened in the red Friday, following two days of gains. Futures markets now place the chance that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month below 10%.

