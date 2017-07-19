Newsvine

xxx ooo

 

About BOOGER Articles: 95 Seeds: 214 Comments: 53337 Since: Apr 2011

POLL: Should the US try to open a dialog with North Korea by offering lifting sanctions in a deal to freeze their nuclear program??

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By xxx ooo
Wed Jul 19, 2017 12:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

North Korea as we know is a dirt poor country,under a iron fist regime. Yrs of sanctions haven't done a thing to change its course. So I suggest a different strategy. Lift the sanctions and start trade with them and include a freeze on the nuclear program. Start with a infusion of food and modern farming equipment so they can make life better for all the people there. Perhaps asking if Dennis Rodman would be a emissary to suggest the deal. At this point what do we have to lose?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor