PETITION:
Save the Affordable Care Act: Oppose Trump's Dangerous Healthcare Plan (note click on do not display name first before you fill out form if you do not want your name to appear on list of signers!)
http://www.thepetitionsite.com/898/572/191/oppose-paul-ryans-obamacare-repeal-and-replace-bill/
POLL: Will Republicans be sucessful in Repealing the ACA by Wednesday 7/26/2017?
Current Status: Published (4)
Tue Jul 25, 2017 7:43 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment