Newsvine

xxx ooo

 

About BOOGER Articles: 98 Seeds: 222 Comments: 53746 Since: Apr 2011

POLL: Will Republicans be sucessful in Repealing the ACA by Wednesday 7/26/2017?

Current Status: Published (4)
By xxx ooo
Tue Jul 25, 2017 7:43 PM
    Discuss:

    PETITION:

    Save the Affordable Care Act: Oppose Trump's Dangerous Healthcare Plan (note click on do not display name first before you fill out form if you do not want your name to appear on list of signers!)

    http://www.thepetitionsite.com/898/572/191/oppose-paul-ryans-obamacare-repeal-and-replace-bill/

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor